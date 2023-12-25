DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

CBOE opened at $175.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

