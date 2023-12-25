DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,474 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

