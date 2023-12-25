DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.88 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $316,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.0 %

AMH stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

