DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,475,000 after purchasing an additional 348,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $206,493,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.78%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.