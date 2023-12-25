DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 2,705,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.