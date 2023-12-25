DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,672 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

