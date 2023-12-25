DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

HWM opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

