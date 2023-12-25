DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,337,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,322 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $208,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
