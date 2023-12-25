Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

