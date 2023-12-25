DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,101 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $351,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $879,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.