Elevai Labs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ELAB) Quiet Period Will End on January 1st

Elevai Labs’ (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 1st. Elevai Labs had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Elevai Labs Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELAB opened at $1.83 on Monday. Elevai Labs has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

