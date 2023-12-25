Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Head to Head Survey

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Eltek has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Eltek alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek 12.99% 25.57% 14.05% Fabrinet 9.28% 17.54% 12.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $44.85 million 1.92 $3.19 million $0.99 14.88 Fabrinet $2.68 billion 2.61 $247.91 million $6.74 28.48

This table compares Eltek and Fabrinet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fabrinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Eltek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fabrinet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eltek and Fabrinet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A Fabrinet 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fabrinet has a consensus price target of $143.11, indicating a potential downside of 25.45%. Given Fabrinet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Eltek.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Eltek on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and others. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Golan Ltd.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.