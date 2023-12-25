Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Envoy Medical in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.34) for the year. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Envoy Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

COCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Shares of Envoy Medical stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. Envoy Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.