Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fury Gold Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fury Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fury Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.09. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Fury Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

