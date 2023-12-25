Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Olin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRS. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

CRS stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 24.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

