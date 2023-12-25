Essex Savings Bank Sells 401 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $488.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.49 and a 200-day moving average of $450.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

