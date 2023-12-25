Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 548,457 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,294,000 after buying an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after buying an additional 263,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

