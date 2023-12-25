European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.55 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.28.

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.