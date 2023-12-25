European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.
ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
