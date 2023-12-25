EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVGO. TD Cowen lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

EVGO stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.42.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

