Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

