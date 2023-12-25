Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $1,963,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $101.91 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

