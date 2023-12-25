Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7,058.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 592,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $258.43 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.52 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average of $241.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

