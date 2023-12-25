Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.