FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FGEN stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.53. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 189.81% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

