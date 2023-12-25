Financial Comparison: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Advanced Micro Devices 0 3 21 1 2.92

Volatility and Risk

ASE Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.84, suggesting a potential downside of 14.47%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $137.43, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than ASE Technology.

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $598.75 billion 0.03 $2.00 billion $0.57 16.07 Advanced Micro Devices $22.11 billion 10.10 $1.32 billion $0.12 1,163.33

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Micro Devices. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.34% 12.41% 5.47% Advanced Micro Devices 0.94% 5.61% 4.55%

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats ASE Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It also provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, online and brick and mortar retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.