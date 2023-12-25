Financial Comparison: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVRx and Valeritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $22.47 million 23.15 -$41.43 million ($2.05) -12.19 Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valeritas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -121.06% -44.62% -36.31% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CVRx and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Valeritas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVRx beats Valeritas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

