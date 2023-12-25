Financial Comparison: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) versus Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regions Financial and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 11 4 0 2.27 NBT Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Regions Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.63, suggesting a potential downside of 9.25%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $7.76 billion 2.31 $2.25 billion $2.40 8.03 NBT Bancorp $513.53 million 3.90 $151.99 million $2.86 14.88

This table compares Regions Financial and NBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 26.39% 15.86% 1.51% NBT Bancorp 20.11% 11.92% 1.20%

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Regions Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regions Financial beats NBT Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. It operates in central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine, and central Connecticut. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

