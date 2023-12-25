Financial Contrast: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) vs. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 1 2 4 0 2.43 Aeva Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.71, suggesting a potential upside of 237.59%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.62, suggesting a potential upside of 89.35%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $58.79 million 23.72 -$445.94 million ($1.51) -2.30 Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 45.48 -$147.30 million ($0.67) -1.27

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -965.60% -8,821.02% -88.64% Aeva Technologies -5,089.69% -51.10% -47.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Advanced Technologies and Services segment develops application-specific integrated circuits, pixel-based sensors, and advanced lasers. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Mountain View, California.

