Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.