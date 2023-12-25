Financial Review: Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Therapeutics and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 361.54%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 515.38%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 65.80 -$102.70 million ($2.08) -1.19 BioCardia $570,000.00 24.65 -$11.91 million ($0.62) -1.05

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -3,802.89% -107.79% -57.69% BioCardia -2,197.72% -645.14% -185.19%

Volatility & Risk

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

