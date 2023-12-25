Financial Survey: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 3 1 0 2.25

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 11.03% 9.13% 3.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.86 $213.82 million $3.49 30.88

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Deutsche Pfandbriefbank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business. Its Public Investment Finance segment offers financing eligible for bonds aimed at the provision and improvement of public infrastructure for region, province, municipalities, urban development companies, public hospital, investment, and real estate companies; provides long-term publicly granted export financing hedged by public export-credit insurers; and operates digital platform for public-sector borrowers and institutional investors. The Value Portfolio segment comprises non-strategic portfolios and activities including existing financings to public sector which are not linked to specific projects. The company is headquartered in Garching, Germany.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

