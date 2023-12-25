Financial Survey: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.02 million 7.93 $5.21 million $0.49 9.92 AGNC Investment $386.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.52% 14.15% 8.24% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats AGNC Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

