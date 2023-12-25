First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

