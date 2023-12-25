First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.