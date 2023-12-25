FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.86.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $163.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.04. FirstService has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $166.27.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FirstService by 42.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 55,930 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

