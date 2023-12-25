Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Fisker Stock Performance

NYSE:FSR opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Fisker has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $511.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

