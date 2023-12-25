Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

