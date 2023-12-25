Fortress Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $153.42 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

