FY2023 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for APA in a report released on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. UBS Group cut their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. APA has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

