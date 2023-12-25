FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lithia Motors, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $36.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $37.17. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $36.84 per share.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

LAD opened at $321.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $194.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day moving average is $287.38.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.