FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME) Issued By National Bank Financial

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moneta Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Moneta Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on Moneta Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

TSE ME opened at C$0.77 on Monday. Moneta Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$93.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

