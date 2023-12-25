FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.60 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,143.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,117. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.