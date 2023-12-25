FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

