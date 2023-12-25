FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $7.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$166.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$165.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$154.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

