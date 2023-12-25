FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.25, a PEG ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $116,000.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,773,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,630,290 shares of company stock valued at $217,801,636. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

