FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

