FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.