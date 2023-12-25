FY2023 EPS Estimates for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Cut by William Blair

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS International (Cda) in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for TELUS International (Cda)’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TELUS International (Cda)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TIXT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of TIXT opened at $8.33 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $608.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

