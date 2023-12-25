FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Increased by Analyst

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WING. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $258.17 on Monday. Wingstop has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $259.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average is $192.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Wingstop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

