FY2024 Earnings Estimate for J.Jill, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for J.Jill in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JILL. B. Riley initiated coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $276.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 15.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $73,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 107.1% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

